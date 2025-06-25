Anaheim

Search is on for gunman in Anaheim secuirty guard's shooting death

The shooting was reported early Sunday outside the 99 Bottles & Cocktails bar, OC sheriffs said.

By Karla Rendon

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

Police in Anaheim are searching for the gunman who killed a security guard outside the 99 Bottles & Cocktails bar over the weekend, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement was called to the 8000 block of Katella Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on Sunday. There, sheriff’s deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The victim was taken to the nearest hospital, where he died of his injuries. He was identified as Salvador Ramirez, 48, of Fountain Valley, the OCSD said.

As investigators continue working on the case, they’re asking the public for help in identifying and locating the gunman, who was seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact OCSD at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

This article tagged under:

AnaheimOrange County
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us