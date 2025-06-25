Search is on for gunman in Anaheim secuirty guard's shooting death

Police in Anaheim are searching for the gunman who killed a security guard outside the 99 Bottles & Cocktails bar over the weekend, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement was called to the 8000 block of Katella Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on Sunday. There, sheriff’s deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to the nearest hospital, where he died of his injuries. He was identified as Salvador Ramirez, 48, of Fountain Valley, the OCSD said.

As investigators continue working on the case, they’re asking the public for help in identifying and locating the gunman, who was seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact OCSD at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.