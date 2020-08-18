Search on for Man Suspected of Hate Crime, Assaulting and Robbing Transgender Women

Two transgender women were robbed and assaulted by a man in Hollywood, and police are investigating it Tuesday as a hate crime.

The attacker approached the women about 2:15 a.m. Monday and offered to buy them merchandise at a store in the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near Wilcox Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He then refused to pay and the women left, police said.

The suspect approached them again with a metal bar and demanded one of the women's shoes and bracelet, police said. She complied out of fear, and the suspect grabbed her hand and forced her to walk a short distance with him before she could escape.

He then assaulted the second victim with a bottle, knocking the woman to the ground, according to police.

"Both victims are transgender women, and the suspect made derogatory remarks about their status during the crime," police said.

The approximately 25-year-old man is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the suspect was urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station at 213-972-2971.