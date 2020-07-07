Search on for Man Suspected of Sexual Assault in Covina Laundromat

Authorities Tuesday sought public help to find a man who allegedly masturbated and ejaculated on a woman inside a Covina laundromat.

Officers were dispatched to Coin Laundry, at 314 N. Azusa Ave., at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Covina Police Department.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, told investigators the man was masturbating in the laundromat and then appeared behind her and ejaculated on her leg and clothing, police said.

The man is described as white, between 25-30 years old, 5-feet-5 inches tall, with a thin build, police reported. He was wearing a light-colored T-shirt with "PEP'' written on the back, a fisherman-style hat, gray shorts and flip flops, according to police.

He left the laundromat in a white, newer-model work truck with rails for holding tools and ladders, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect was encouraged to call the Covina Police Department's Detective Ramirez at 626-384-5621. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

