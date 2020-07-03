Search Resumes For Person Possibly Trapped in Car Submerged in Reservoir

A search for a person possibly trapped in the submerged wreckage of a vehicle that went into the San Gabriel Reservoir north of Azusa resumed Friday morning.

A Chevy Camaro crashed through a chain link fence on state Route 39, traveled down the mountain side and became submerged in the reservoir at 10:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team responded to the scene and found a passenger who escaped from the vehicle.

A paramedic helicopter used night vision technology to navigate around power lines, according to the fire department's Air Operations Section.

The passenger, identified as 26-year-old Andres Peralta of Azusa, was taken to a hospital for a complaint of neck pain, the CHP said.

The Camaro was found in the reservoir by the paramedic helicopter at 4 a.m.

It was unclear if a second person was still inside the vehicle. The sheriff's search-and-rescue team was trying to determine that Friday morning, the CHP said.

The crash prompted the closure of state Route 39 from 11:30 p.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Friday.