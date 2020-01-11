Beverly Hills

Search Underway After Armed Robbery With Shots Fired in Beverly Hills

Shots were fired but no one was hurt , police said.

By City News Service

NBCLA

Beverly Hills police were searching Saturday evening for an armed robber who left a handgun behind, authorities said.

The robbery occurred just before 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Canon Drive, Beverly Hills police Sgt. T. West said.

Shots were fired but no one was hurt, West said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Lakers 1 hour ago

Shorthanded Lakers Top Thunder 125-110 Without LeBron, Anthony Davis

Gardena 3 hours ago

Man Mysteriously Found Shot to Death in Gardena

The robbery occurred near a Rite Aid drug store, police said.

Police were search the area for the suspect, West said.

The suspected robber was described as a man in his 20s in a light blue hoodie with a yellow pattern, West said.

Whether he is still armed was not known, as a handgun was left behind.

This article tagged under:

Beverly Hills
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us