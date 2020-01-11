Search Underway After Armed Robbery With Shots Fired in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills police were searching Saturday evening for an armed robber who left a handgun behind, authorities said.
The robbery occurred just before 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Canon Drive, Beverly Hills police Sgt. T. West said.
Shots were fired but no one was hurt, West said.
The robbery occurred near a Rite Aid drug store, police said.
Police were search the area for the suspect, West said.
The suspected robber was described as a man in his 20s in a light blue hoodie with a yellow pattern, West said.
Whether he is still armed was not known, as a handgun was left behind.