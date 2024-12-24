Palos Verdes Peninsula

Search underway for 2 missing boaters off Palos Verdes coast

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified just after 5 a.m. Tuesday that the boat was overdue.

By City News Service

A search was underway Tuesday for two men who didn't return to a boat ramp when scheduled and were not aboard the wreckage of a boat that was located off the Palos Verdes coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified just after 5 a.m. Tuesday that the boat was overdue, Lt. Sondra Kneen told City News Service. The men were scheduled to arrive near Cabrillo Marina.

The Coast Guard sent ships to search the area and later Tuesday was able to get an aircraft into the effort, Kneen said. Other agencies were using drones to search the water, she added.

As of 1:30 p.m., the men had not been found, but a boat was found overturned on rocks and debris was found nearby off the 1800 block of Paseo Del Mar in Palos Verdes Estates during the search.

The search comes as authorities were warning the public to stay out of the water at Southland beaches due to large waves and dangerous rip currents.

A high surf advisory was issued by the National Weather Service until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Los Angeles County beaches and 4 p.m. Wednesday for Orange County.  

Forecasters said "large breaking waves" of 8 to 13 feet were impacting west-facing beaches Tuesday morning. Those waves were expected to back off to about 6 to 10 feet Tuesday afternoon, but that will still be enough to present a danger.

