Search Underway for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Hit 3 People and a Horse

The driver of an SUV that plowed into three pedestrians and a horse in Mead Valley, killing an 18-year-old Riverside woman, was at large Monday, with the California Highway Patrol seeking the public's help identifying the suspect.

The hit-and-run occurred about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Markham Street, just east of Alexander Street, according to the CHP.

Officer Juan Quintero said Michelle Leon was killed on impact, and her two friends, 19-year-old Jennifer Romero of Riverside and a teenager whose name was not disclosed, were injured.

Romero is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Quintero. The youth is recovering at home with minor injuries.

According to Quintero, Leon, Romero and the juvenile were walking a horse when the driver of a 1998-2002 gold Nissan Pathfinder going west on Markham slammed into them.

"After the collision, the driver of the Nissan fled the scene and continued westbound Markham,'' Quintero said. "The Nissan should have a missing front grille, a broken right headlight and a missing front fender flare.''

Leon was pronounced dead at the scene by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics. The horse suffered disabling injuries and had to be euthanized, Quintero said.

Anyone with information about the Nissan or its driver was asked to contact the CHP's Riverside office at 951-637-8000.

