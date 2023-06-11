Search underway for inmate who walked away from reentry program

Agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation searched Sunday night for a 25-year-old woman who walked away from the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program.

Aleisha Schmitz was seen entering a gray or silver Mercedes-Benz outside the CCTRP about 7:10 p.m. Sunday, just before officials received an alert from her monitoring device. Agents were dispatched to the scene and local law enforcement was notified, corrections officials said.

Schmitz entered the program from Los Angeles County July 7, 2022, to serve a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery and hit-and-run causing injury of a person other than herself, officials said.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 197 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, a light complexion and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and gray sweats.

The inmates eligible for the CCTRP serve their sentences in the community instead of prison and receive rehabilitative services to aid with alcohol and drug recovery, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support, corrections officials said.

Officials did not say from which Los Angeles County facility Schmitz walked but there is a 60-bed facility at 2756 James M. Wood Boulevard in Los Angeles and an 82-bed facility at 11121 Bloomfield Avenue in Santa Fe Springs.

Anyone who sees Schmitz or knows her whereabouts was asked to contact law enforcement or call 911.