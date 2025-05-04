Search Underway for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl from LA

Detectives asked for public help Saturday in locating a 13-year-old girl who left her family's Vermont Vista home and has not been seen since.

Zhinya Rodgers has been missing since about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, when she left the home in the 400 block of West 109th Street, near Grand Avenue and the 110 Freeway, detectives said.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Rodgers is Black, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who has seen Rodgers or may know her whereabouts was asked to call Det. Patsenhann at 213-709-3784 or call 877-LAPD-24-7 after hours.

Anonymous tips can be phoned into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.