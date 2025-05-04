Los Angeles

Search Underway for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl from LA

By City News Service

LAPD

Detectives asked for public help Saturday in locating a 13-year-old girl who left her family's Vermont Vista home and has not been seen since.

Zhinya Rodgers has been missing since about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, when she left the home in the 400 block of West 109th Street, near Grand Avenue and the 110 Freeway, detectives said.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Rodgers is Black, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Anyone who has seen Rodgers or may know her whereabouts was asked to call Det. Patsenhann at 213-709-3784 or call 877-LAPD-24-7 after hours.

Anonymous tips can be phoned into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us