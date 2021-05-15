Search Underway for Person Suspected of Setting Pacific Palisades Brushfire

Members of the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau were searching for a person Saturday suspected of setting a brushfire that has now scorched about 100 acres and was flaring up in Pacific Palisades.

The search was confirmed by Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

A flare-up was reported at 4:07 p.m. Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which sent a full first-alarm brush assignment and ordered fixed-wing air tankers to assist in containing a fire that the agency estimated at 100 acres with a potential for 500 acres and was now threatening structures, fire officials said.

The flames were being driven by wind gusts from the south-southwest at 15-25 mph, said the National Weather Service. “Humidities 50% or higher, but fuels are VERY dry,” the agency tweeted.

Residents in the area could see a large plume of smoke, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

The fire slopped over, Stewart said, “meaning the edge of the fire crossed a control line as opposed to a `spot fire' which is ahead of the fire body.”

The threatened area of land to the west is within the State Responsibility Area, so the Los Angeles County Fire Department will now be involved in a Unified Command with the Los Angeles Fire Department and CAL-FIRE, she said. LAFD and LACo Fire Department water-dropping helicopters were assisted by a Ventura County chopper.

“The terrain is very steep and extremely difficult to navigate which hinders ground based firefighting operations,” Stewart said. “The bulk of the firefighting is air based.”

No evacuation orders were in place, she said.

The fire ignited in a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court around 10 p.m. Friday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

No injuries were reported, Stewart said. “The weather is cool and wet (with high humidity).”

“Last night's firefighting efforts were primarily from the air with LAFD helicopters making continuous water drops until 5 a.m., at which time the aircraft needed to undergo maintenance,” she said.