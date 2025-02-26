LA County prosecutor's office serves search warrants at Huntington Park City Hall, police say

Authorities with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office served search warrants Wednesday morning at Huntington Park City Hall, according to a statement from the city's police department.

Details about the warrants were not immediately available.

NBCLA has reached out the the county prosecutor's office for more details. Huntington Park police said the department is not part of the investigation and directed questions to the LA County DA's office.

Yellow caution tape was placed at the entrance to city hall and other locations on the property.

In a statement, the city said members of the LA County DA's office have met with current and former city officials.

"The City of Huntington Park acknowledges that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has made visits to current and former city officials," the city said in a statement. "The city is committed to cooperating fully with the District Attorney’s office throughout this process and remains dedicated to resolving the matter promptly and transparently."

The city did not provide more details.

The southern Los Angeles County community about 5 miles south of downtown LA has a population of about 51,000.