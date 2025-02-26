Huntington Park

LA County prosecutor's office serves search warrants at Huntington Park City Hall, police say

The city of Huntington Park, located in southern LA County, said in a statement that members of the district attorney's office have met with current and former city officials.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A view of the Huntington Park city government complex.
NBCLA

Authorities with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office served search warrants Wednesday morning at Huntington Park City Hall, according to a statement from the city's police department.

Details about the warrants were not immediately available.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

NBCLA has reached out the the county prosecutor's office for more details. Huntington Park police said the department is not part of the investigation and directed questions to the LA County DA's office.

Yellow caution tape was placed at the entrance to city hall and other locations on the property.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In a statement, the city said members of the LA County DA's office have met with current and former city officials.

"The City of Huntington Park acknowledges that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has made visits to current and former city officials," the city said in a statement. "The city is committed to cooperating fully with the District Attorney’s office throughout this process and remains dedicated to resolving the matter promptly and transparently."

The city did not provide more details.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Labor Unions 1 hour ago

Nearly 60,000 UC union workers strike during contract negotiations

Orange County 3 hours ago

Closing arguments begin in trial of OC judge accused in wife's shooting death

Refresh this page for updates.

The southern Los Angeles County community about 5 miles south of downtown LA has a population of about 51,000.

This article tagged under:

Huntington Park
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us