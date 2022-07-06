Apple Valley

Second Child Dies in Off-Roading Hit-and-Run Crash

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 11-year-old girl who was injured when she and a close friend were struck by a driver while they were off-roading in the High Desert as they celebrated Fourth of July weekend has died.

On July 2 at around 9 p.m., family members say Jacob Martinez and Christina Bird were riding an ATV near their family's campsite in the Apple Valley Desert when they were struck by another vehicle.

CHP investigators are searching for the driver of a 2021 orange Polaris Razor Turbo S or S4. Witnesses say the driver did stop briefly after the crash, and then turned off the lights before slowly driving away.

CHP investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to give them a call.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Apple Valley
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us