Second Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Dies From COVID-19

A Los Angeles Fire Department captain Friday became the second of the department's firefighters to die from COVID-19.

Chief Ralph M. Terrazas issued a statement, saying, “It is with a heavy heart on this first day of the new year that we announce the death of LAFD Captain I George Roque, who passed away earlier today at an area hospital from complications of COVID-19.”

Tonight, I join the men & women of your @LAFD in mourning the loss of Captain I George Roque who passed earlier today from complications of COVID-19. Our deepest condolences to his family during this most difficult time. https://t.co/KKgz2iQ7Dv — Chief Terrazas (@LAFDChief) January 2, 2021

Roque, 57, was a 22-year veteran of the LAFD, assigned to Fire Station 97 in the Laurel Canyon/Mulholland area, Terrazas said.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

“On behalf of the men and women of the LAFD, I send my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Roque family and his friends and colleagues throughout the department,” Terrazas said.

Firefighter/paramedic Jose Perez was the LAFD's first death from the pandemic. He died on July 2020.

There have been 650 COVID-19-positive cases in the LAFD and about a dozen have required hospitalization, according to a Los Angeles Times story on Monday, when the first LAFD firefighters and paramedics received the Moderna vaccine.