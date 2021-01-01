Los Angeles

Second Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Dies From COVID-19

Roque, 57, was a 22-year veteran of the LAFD, assigned to Fire Station 97 in the Laurel Canyon/Mulholland area, Terrazas said.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A Los Angeles Fire Department captain Friday became the second of the department's firefighters to die from COVID-19.

Chief Ralph M. Terrazas issued a statement, saying, “It is with a heavy heart on this first day of the new year that we announce the death of LAFD Captain I George Roque, who passed away earlier today at an area hospital from complications of COVID-19.”

Roque, 57, was a 22-year veteran of the LAFD, assigned to Fire Station 97 in the Laurel Canyon/Mulholland area, Terrazas said.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

“On behalf of the men and women of the LAFD, I send my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Roque family and his friends and colleagues throughout the department,” Terrazas said.

Firefighter/paramedic Jose Perez was the LAFD's first death from the pandemic. He died on July 2020. 

There have been 650 COVID-19-positive cases in the LAFD and about a dozen have required hospitalization, according to a Los Angeles Times story on Monday, when the first LAFD firefighters and paramedics received the Moderna vaccine.

Community Kindness Dec 23, 2020

When This Tree's Top Couldn't Be Reached, LAFD Helped Out

Diamond Bar 1 hour ago

Multi-Vehicle Crash in Diamond Bar Leaves One Dead and Lanes Closed in 60 and 57 Freeways

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicLAFD
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us