Second Worker at Sylmar Juvenile Hall Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A second worker at the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar tested positive for coronavirus, and 22 youths have been quarantined but are not showing any symptoms, the county Probation Department announced Monday.

According to the county, the employee last worked at the facility on Sunday and is quarantined at home. The Probation Department "will be sanitizing the entire housing unit to reduce any chance of additional exposure to youth and staff," according to a statement from the county.

County officials last week confirmed that an employee at the facility had tested positive, and 21 youths possibly exposed to the worker were placed in quarantine.

The Probation Department suspended visitation at its juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities in mid-March to reduce the possible spread of the virus. It also closed all of its offices to the public. Late last month, the Los Angeles Superior Court's Sylmar courthouse was closed for three days because a deputy public defender tested positive for the virus.

All affected judges and staff at the facility were told the self-quarantine for 14 days. Probation officials said Monday the agency "is doing its best" to provide personal protective equipment to protect staff and youth at its facilities.