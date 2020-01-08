investigation

Second Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Political Donor Ed Buck

Buck has denied he was responsible for Dean’s death.

By Eric Leonard

ed-buck-court-2019
NBCLA

The family of the second man found dead inside the West Hollywood apartment of prominent political donor and activist Ed Buck has sued for wrongful death.

A complaint filed this week in LA Superior Court by Timothy Dean’s sisters says Buck should be held legally liable for Dean’s death on January 7, 2019, and it accuses Buck of sexual battery, assault, hate violence, and drug dealer liability.

Buck has denied he was responsible for Dean’s death.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

health 48 mins ago

Long Beach Confirms City’s First Flu Death of Season

truck spill 3 mins ago

Pepsi Truck Flips, Trapping Driver on 15 Freeway

He has pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges that accuse him of supplying the illegal drugs that led to the deaths of Dean and another man, Gemmel Moore, who died in Buck’s apartment in July, 2017.

Moore’s mother, LaTisha Nixon, has also sued Buck. An attorney for both families said these lawsuits go far beyond the criminal charges.

“The civil suits are important because they seek to hold Ed Buck specifically accountable for engaging in racially- and sexually-motivated hate violence against Black gay men,” attorney Hussain Turk told NBCLA.

“These cases are not just about furnishing drugs that resulted in deaths and grievous bodily injuries, these cases are colored by the racial identities and social positions of the victims and the perpetrator.”

Buck, 65, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles in October, 2019, and the case also includes three counts of distributing methamphetamine to three other men between 2018 and 2019. Buck could face a sentence of between 20 years and life in prison if he's convicted.

He's being held in federal custody without bail.

Buck was initially arrested by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies on state felony charges in September, 2019 that accused him of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug house.

The LA County District Attorney's Office said those charges stemmed from the life threatening drug overdoses of a man identified in court documents as, Joe Doe, on Sept. 4 and 11, but were otherwise unrelated to the deaths of Moore and Dean.

This article tagged under:

investigationLos AngelesEd BuckGemmel MooreTimothy Dean
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us