Images Show Man Who Posed as Custodial Worker to Pass Security at LAX

A man who breached security by posing as a custodial worker and entered the airfield at Los Angeles International Airport several months ago is still sought by authorities who released security camera images of the man Monday.

The man entered a restricted area at LAX on May 18 at about 1:10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department's LAX Crime Task Force. It was not immediately clear why he entered the area.

The man posed as a custodial worker to get through security, then changed clothes before entering the airfield, Los Angeles police said. He ran after being confronted and climbed an airport fence to escape.

In security camera images released Monday, the man is seen in blue checkered flannel shirt, blue jeans and glasses. He also was seen on camera in a yellow work vest and black hooded jacket with gray stripes on the arm and the No 84 printed on the front.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call LAX Crime Task Force detectives at 424-750-0912 or 310-908-7438; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

On Sunday, a homeless man pried his way through a perimeter fence at the airport and attempted to board an American Airlines plane that was being serviced The cleaning crew confronted the man and notified Airport Police.

The man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.