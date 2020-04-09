Exposition Park

Caught on Camera: Attacker Stomps on Defenseless Victim After Sucker Punch at Bus Stop

Video of the March 11 assault was released Wednesday in an effort to find the attacker

By Staff Report

NBC Universal, Inc.

Security camera video that shows a brutal surprise attack last month at a Los Angeles bus stop was released Wednesday in an effort to find the assailant. 

The assault happened March 11 at about 2:35 p.m., as the victim was getting off an MTA bus near the 5000 block of Exposition Boulevard, near South La Brea Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The attacker had gotten off the same bus just moments before, then waited for the victim at the curb before sucker punching him in the head and knocking him unconscious, police said. While the victim was on the ground, the man stomped on his face and then ran away, southbound on La Brea Boulevard.

The attack casually walked away.

An update on the victim's condition was not released.

The attacker is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, between 5-feet-9 inches and 6-feet tall, and about 170 pounds. He was wearing dark shoes, white socks, dark shorts and a dark hooded-sweatshirt during the assault.

Anyone with information about the attack was asked to contact the Southwest Division Detectives at 213-485-2197.

