Security camera video captured an explosion and car fire early Monday at a gas station in Baldwin Park.

Two people were seen running from the burning car, parked next to a pump at the station in the 12600 block East Ramona Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

One of the individuals appeared to toss something into the car before the explosion and fire. A bright flash can be seen inside the car as the person is standing next to an open passenger side window.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

