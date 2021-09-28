Security Camera Images Show Shooter Sought in Killing of El Sereno Business Owner

Security camera video was released Tuesday in an effort to find the person who shot and killed a man nearly one year ago outside his business in El Sereno.
Reza Mousavi, 36, was shot on Oct. 28, 2020, at 4827 East Huntington Drive and died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
At a Tuesday morning news conference at the crime scene, a reward of $150,000 was announced and security camera video was released in connection with the shooting. Video shows someone in what appears to be a blue hooded sweatshirt, possibly with a Dodgers logo, crossing a parking lot and opening fire.
Mousavi was standing outside ABC Nutritional Care about 11:45 a.m. that day when a shooter approached him and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding him.
Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the LAPD Central Bureau homicide office at 213-486-8700, or 877-LAPD-247.
The reward was approved by the Los Angeles City Council on Aug. 20 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of Mousavi's killer.