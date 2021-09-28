LAPD

Security Camera Images Show Shooter Sought in Killing of El Sereno Business Owner

Reza Mousavi was standing outside ABC Nutritional Care when he was shot and killed in October 2020.

Security camera video shows a person sought in a fatal shooting in El Sereno walking across a parking lot.
Security camera video was released Tuesday in an effort to find the person who shot and killed a man nearly one year ago outside his business in El Sereno.

Reza Mousavi, 36, was shot on Oct. 28, 2020, at 4827 East Huntington Drive and died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

At a Tuesday morning news conference at the crime scene, a reward of $150,000 was announced and security camera video was released in connection with the shooting. Video shows someone in what appears to be a blue hooded sweatshirt, possibly with a Dodgers logo, crossing a parking lot and opening fire.

Mousavi was standing outside ABC Nutritional Care about 11:45 a.m. that day when a shooter approached him and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding him.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the LAPD Central Bureau homicide office at 213-486-8700, or 877-LAPD-247.

The reward was approved by the Los Angeles City Council on Aug. 20 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of Mousavi's killer.

