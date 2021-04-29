Police are looking for the public's help finding two men suspected of stealing a large safe full of money from a Riverside business on March 22.

The clumsy burglary happened in the 19900 block of Van Buren Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m. Riverside police say the men loaded a large safe into their white 4-door Toyota Rav4 before driving away from the scene.

It wasn't exactly the smoothest of operations. The thieves struggled to fit a safe in the small SUV. Another thief took a tumble, tripping over a safe after exiting through a rear door of the vehicle.

Police describe the first man as a white male adult in his 30s, about 5-feet 6-inches tall with an average build and seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, face mask, and black shoes.

The second man is described as a white male adult, also in his 30s, about 6-feet tall with an average build and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, brown pants, and multi-colored Nike shoes.

Authorities released video from a security camera of the two men hoping the public may be able to recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Edward Vazquez of the Riverside Police Property Crimes Unit at 951-353-7955 or email EVazquez@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or use the Riverside Police Department's mobile app and reference report No. 210008397.