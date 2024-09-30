Security guard killed at East LA marijuana dispensary

Authorities are searching for the gunman after a security guard was shot and killed at a marijuana dispensary in East Los Angeles early Monday.
The call came in at 1:30 a.m. at the 6100 block of Whittier Boulevard at a marijuana dispensary that is open 24/7.
When deputies arrived, they found a man believed to be the security guard was found inside with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details were immediately available.
