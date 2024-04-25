Security intensifies at USC as campus remains closed

The University of Southern California campus was set to remain closed to the general public Thursday with only students, faculty members and employees with proper identification being given access as classes were expected to as scheduled.

The university’s safety officers as well as officials from the Los Angeles Police Department increased security around the school after tensions flared during an “occupation” of USC's Alumni Park by pro-Palestine protesters demanding that the university end ties with Israel and Israeli-tied investments.

“The protest on the UPC has ended. However, the campus remains closed until further notice. Students, faculty, staff, and people with business on campus may enter with proper identification,'' USC said in a statement.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Many of the 93 people who were arrested after refusing to leave the park after multiple dispersal orders were released from the LAPD's Metropolitan Division in Downtown Los Angeles one by one by Thursday morning.

The organizer behind the demonstration, the USC Divest From Death Coalition, was expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to “address the intentions and demands” of its intentions and demands.