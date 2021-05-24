See Inside the New West Gates Building at LAX

The $1.73 billion West Gates building adjacent to the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport is open.

The building is capable of serving up to 15 aircraft, both international and domestic.

The West Gates project, part of an overall $14.5 billion LAX modernization effort, was approved in December 2016, with groundbreaking two months later. The five-level building connects to the Tom Bradley International Terminal with a 1,000-foot tunnel equipped with moving walkways, with travelers entering the building through a grand hall and multi-level atrium.

The 750,000-square-foot complex includes shopping and dining, along with work counters and charging stations, three children's play areas, touchscreen kiosks, pet relief areas and gallery space. It also includes a baggage-handling and boarding system billed as the most advanced of any airport in the country.