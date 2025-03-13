See storm and evacuation warnings, road closures in LA County

Heavy rain has fallen in the overnight hours across Southern California, prompting evacuation and flood warnings for wildfire burn zones.

Southern California will be under a flood watch until about 6 p.m. on Thursday as moderate to heavy rain will be falling in the area.

There is also a possibility for thunderstorms as well as snow for the mountain areas.

Take a look at some of the warnings below:

LA County

The Eaton Fire burn scar area was under a flood warning until about 5 a.m., according to NBC4 meteorologist Belen de Leon.

The Inland Empire is under an evacuation warning due to potential flooding and mud flow

The Palisades Fire area: Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn areas, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park area, Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road, Old Ranch Road and Rustic Creek.

Sunset Fire area: East and south of Runyon Canyon.

Hurst Fire area: Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park.

Parts of Sierra Madre are under evacuation order as city officials worry over potential mud flows

For up to date information on evacuation orders and warnings, the Los Angeles Fire Department provided a map to highlight areas that are at risk.

Orange County

In Orange County, mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas due to potential debris flow due to the Airport Fire burn scar:

Trabuco Creek: Evacuation Order

Hot Springs Canyon: Evacuation Order

Bell Canyon: Evacuation Order

Long Canyon: Evacuation Warning

Modjeska Canyon: Evacuation Warning

A Flash Flood warning is also in effect for the Airport Fire burn scar area until about 7:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

San Bernardino County

Authorities in San Bernardino are warning residents of potential debris flow and evacuation near Wrightwood from County Line east to Pine Street, Rivera Drive south to Acorn Trail. Evacuation warnings also were in effect for parts of Highland and the Mt. Baldy area.

Evacuation Warning

March 11, 2025, at 5PM, there is a potential for mud and debris flow from an approaching storm that may affect your area. The area of Wrightwood from County Line east to Pine Street, Rivera Drive south to Acorn Trail is under an evacuation warning.

The county will publish updates to evacuation orders throughout the week.

Riverside County

Road closures

Caltrans announced Wednesday afternoon that they would preemptively close SR-330 at 2a.m. to ensure public safety.

Pacific Coast Highway is closed in the Palisades Fire area.