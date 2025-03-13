severe weather

See storm and evacuation warnings, road closures in LA County

The brunt of the storm arrived early Thursday with snow in the mountain forecast.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Heavy rain has fallen in the overnight hours across Southern California, prompting evacuation and flood warnings for wildfire burn zones. 

Southern California will be under a flood watch until about 6 p.m. on Thursday as moderate to heavy rain will be falling in the area. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

There is also a possibility for thunderstorms as well as snow for the mountain areas. 

Take a look at some of the warnings below:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

LA County

  • The Eaton Fire burn scar area was under a flood warning until about 5 a.m., according to NBC4 meteorologist Belen de Leon. 
  • The Inland Empire is under an evacuation warning due to potential flooding and mud flow
  • The Palisades Fire area: Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn areas, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park area, Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road, Old Ranch Road and Rustic Creek.
  • Sunset Fire area: East and south of Runyon Canyon.
  • Hurst Fire area: Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park.
  • Parts of Sierra Madre are under evacuation order as city officials worry over potential mud flows

For up to date information on evacuation orders and warnings, the Los Angeles Fire Department provided a map to highlight areas that are at risk.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Immigration 9 hours ago

‘Feels like a relief.' Mother and daughter speak out following reunion after ICE detainment

San Bernardino County 11 hours ago

Loma Linda hospital cleared following police response to a possible armed individual

Orange County

In Orange County, mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas due to potential debris flow due to the Airport Fire burn scar:

  • Trabuco Creek: Evacuation Order
  • Hot Springs Canyon: Evacuation Order
  • Bell Canyon: Evacuation Order
  • Long Canyon: Evacuation Warning
  • Modjeska Canyon: Evacuation Warning

A Flash Flood warning is also in effect for the Airport Fire burn scar area until about 7:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

San Bernardino County

Authorities in San Bernardino are warning residents of potential debris flow and evacuation near Wrightwood from County Line east to Pine Street, Rivera Drive south to Acorn Trail. Evacuation warnings also were in effect for parts of Highland and the Mt. Baldy area. 

The county will publish updates to evacuation orders throughout the week.

Riverside County

Click here for emergency alerts in Riverside County.

Road closures

Caltrans announced Wednesday afternoon that they would preemptively close SR-330 at 2a.m. to ensure public safety. 

Pacific Coast Highway is closed in the Palisades Fire area.

This article tagged under:

severe weather
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us