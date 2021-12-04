See the Full List of ‘Parks After Dark' Winter Wonderland Dates and Locations

Los Angeles County is bringing back its annual "Parks After Dark" winter wonderland experience, bringing snowy fun to a total of 33 parks in the area throughout the month of December.

The event series from LA County Parks and Recreation transforms parks into wintery paradises, bringing 40 tons of snow to parks in SoCal and allowing kids to play.

Kids visiting the event can take part in sled rides, snow play areas, holiday crafts, hot cocoa stations and food and toy giveaways. And you'd better watch out -- Santa Claus himself will be making stops as well.

The event is free for all visitors.

Children ages 0 to 17 years old will also receive a holiday stocking while supplies last, full of toys from Mattel, Inc. Stockings may include Barbie, Hot Wheels, UNO and MEGA toys, so show up early to get your gift.

"Now more than ever, LA County families need park spaces to heal from the trauma brought on by COVID-19," LA County Parks Executive Director Norma Edith García-González said in a statement.

"This free event eliminates barriers to recreational opportunities and introduces families to enriching experiences that promote mental and physical health by gathering as communities and families in parks."

First launched over 10 years ago in 2010, Parks After Dark is designed to bring communities together by filling park spaces with family centered activities, the Parks and Recreation Department statement said.

This year's event series began Friday, Dec. 3, at Bethune, Pamela and Sorenson parks.

Learn more by visiting this website. Check out the list below to see where else you and your kids can make memories in a winter wonderland this December:

Dec. 4

Adventure Park - 10130 S. Gunn Ave., Whittier, 12-4 p.m.

Eugene A. Obregon Park - 4021 E. First St., Los Angeles, 12-4 p.m.

San Angelo Park - 245 S. San Angelo Ave., La Puente, 12-4 p.m.

Ted Watkins Memorial Park - 1335 E. 103rd St., Los Angeles, 12-4 p.m.

Val Verde Community Regional Park - 30300 W. Arlington Rd., Val Verde, 12-4 p.m.

Jackie Robinson Park - 8773 E. Avenue R, Littlerock, 4-8 p.m.

Rimgrove Park - 747 N. Rimgrove Dr., La Puente, 4-8 p.m.

Franklin D. Roosevelt Park - 7600 Graham Ave., Los Angeles, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 10

Allen J. Martin Park - 14830 E. Giordano St., La Puente, 4-8 p.m.

Amelia Mayberry Park - 13201 E. Meyer Rd., Whittier, 4-8 p.m.

Valleydale Park - 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 11

Amigo Park - 5700 S. Juarez Ave., Whittier, 12-4 p.m.

Bassett Park – 510 N. Vineland Ave., La Puente, 12-4 p.m.

City Terrace Park - 1126 N. Hazard Ave., East Los Angeles, 12-4 p.m.

El Cariso Community Regional Park - 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar, 12-4 p.m.

Helen Keller Park - 12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, 12-4 p.m.

Athens Park - 12603 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, 4-8 p.m.

Loma Alta Park - 3330 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena, 4-8 p.m.

Saybrook Park - 6250 E. Northside Dr., East Los Angeles, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 17

George Washington Carver Park - 1400 E. 118th St., Los Angeles, 4-8 p.m.

Jesse Owens Community Regional Park - 9651 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, 4-8 p.m.

William Steinmetz Park - 1545 S, Stimson Ave., Hacienda Heights, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 18