New Year's Eve 2020 is a far and away different experience amid the pandemic compared with the crowded excitement of previous years. But the ball will still drop. And the iconic spectacle is expected to be just as iconic as always.

Watch the livestream above all day and night long to be part of New York City's Times Square celebration even if none of us can be there in person. More than any other year, 2021 is one we all want to ring in right.