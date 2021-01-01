coronavirus pandemic

‘See You.' Pink's Hot Dogs Will Close Temporarily Due to COVID-19 Surge

The legendary spot in Hollywood has been serving customers since 1939.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

The iconic Pink's Hot Dogs stand announced Thursday it will close for two months due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the region.

In a post on its Twitter page, Pink's said the decision to close beginning Sunday night is being done "in order to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge.''

The stand on La Brea Avenue near Melrose Avenue will remain open through 7 p.m. Sunday.

The legendary spot in Hollywood has been serving customers since 1939 and concluded its Twitter message with "See you in March. Please stay safe!''

Copyright CNS - City News Service

