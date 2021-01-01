‘See You.' Pink's Hot Dogs Will Close Temporarily Due to COVID-19 Surge

The iconic Pink's Hot Dogs stand announced Thursday it will close for two months due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the region.

In a post on its Twitter page, Pink's said the decision to close beginning Sunday night is being done "in order to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge.''

Pink’s is open through the New Year’s weekend until Sunday at 7 p.m. We will be closing for two months as of Monday morning, the 4th in order to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge. See you in March. Please stay safe and Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/U109byB3yS — Pink's Hot Dogs (@pinkshotdogs) January 1, 2021

The stand on La Brea Avenue near Melrose Avenue will remain open through 7 p.m. Sunday.

The legendary spot in Hollywood has been serving customers since 1939 and concluded its Twitter message with "See you in March. Please stay safe!''