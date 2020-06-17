Councilman Pushes to Stop Removal of Colorful Hollywood Boulevard BLM and LGBTQ+ Mural

After a mural was painted on a large section of Hollywood Boulevard during Sunday's massive march, LA City councilman Mitch O'Farrell was pushing to commemorate the event. The words "ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER" can be seen from above, with colors representing the Rainbow Flag and Transgender Pride Flag.

It wasn't exactly clear if that meant the mural would be painted on the boulevard forever, or if the march would be commemorated in some other way.

12 photos
1/12
Toni Guinyard
Ground View of Drone flying over mural
2/12
Toni Guinyard
Ground view of drone and mural location
3/12
HERBERT LEWIS
All Black Lives Matter mural
4/12
HERBERT LEWIS
All Black Lives Matter Mural
5/12
HERBERT LEWIS
All Black Lives Matter mural on Hollywood Blvd.
6/12
Toni Guinyard | NBCLA
7/12
Toni Guinyard | NBCLA
8/12
Toni Guinyard | NBCLA
9/12
Toni Guinyard | NBCLA
10/12
Toni Guinyard | NBCLA
11/12
Toni Guinyard | NBCLA
12/12
Toni Guinyard | NBCLA

This article tagged under:

All Black Lives Matter protestHollywoodLGBTQblack lives matterDrone

