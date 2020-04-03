Youth Baseball Coach Charged With Lewd Acts on Three Boys

A Rowland Heights man who coached youth baseball is facing charges that he committed lewd acts on three boys, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Carlton Murray Harris Jr., 47, is scheduled to be arraigned April 15 at the Pomona courthouse on one count each of committing a lewd act on a child under 14 and continuous sexual abuse, along with five counts of committing a lewd act on a child 14 or 15, according to Deputy District Attorney Leslie Bouvier.

The crimes allegedly occurred between 2014 and 2017 at Harris' home with three boys ranging in age from 11 to 15 years old, according to the prosecutor.

The sheriff's department reported that Harris was a coach for the Puente Hills-Rowland Heights Little League.

Harris was arrested about 11:45 a.m. Monday by sheriff's investigators and was being held in lieu of $530,000 bail, jail records show.

If convicted of the charges filed Thursday, he could face a potential maximum state prison term of more than 27 years, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The sheriff's department encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact the Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or send an email to specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.