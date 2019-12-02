A Look Inside See’s Candies Chocolate Factory

California-based See's Candies are a holiday staple, but have you ever wondered what goes into making these iconic chocolates?

NBC4's Aliya Jasmine went to the factory in Culver City to see how thousands of employees make these candies, and decorate many of the sweets by hand.

The candy shop prides itself on being an old-fashioned experience where customers can try samples. In fact, they give out approximately 1 million pounds of free samples annually.

Their one-pound assorted chocolates (which holds 26-pieces) is the best selling item, while Bordeaux is their best selling flavor.

Charles A. See was a Canadian chocolate salesman that opened his first store in Los Angeles in 1921. Today there are over 200 stores nationwide, in 17 states. Over half of them are in California.

