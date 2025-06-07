Immigration

SEIU president injured and detained during ICE operations in downtown LA, mayor says

The labor union president was pepper-sprayed, according to Mayor Bass.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Service Employees International Union California (SEIU) issued a statement Friday that the labor union's president, David Huerta, was detained during the ICE raids across Los Angeles.

The labor union is calling for the release of Huerta, who they say was injured during the federal agency's operations. Huerta was released from the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, but remains in custody.

“What happened to me is not about me; This is about something much bigger. This is about how we as a community stand together and resist the injustice that’s happening. Hard-working people, and members of our family and our community, are being treated like criminals. We all collectively have to object to this madness because this is not justice. This is injustice. And we all have to stand on the right side of justice," said Huerta.

Mayor Karen Bass confirmed to NBC4 that the labor union president was under ICE detention and he was also pepper-sprayed.

"He is doing ok physically, but I know what really impacted him the most was the emotional trauma of watching parents and kids being separated," said Bass. "He's going into ICE custody and we hope to get him out very soon."

According to Bass, it is unclear why Huerta is being detained.

“We are proud of President Huerta’s righteous participation as a community observer, in keeping with his long history of advocating for immigrant workers and with the highest values of our movement: standing up to injustice, regardless of personal risk or the power of those perpetrating it," wrote SEIU in a statement.

Bass says she’s working on coordinating a meeting on Monday with groups that work with the immigration population to discuss plans for these kinds of situations moving forward.

"My message to them is that we are going to fight for all Angelenos regardless of when they got here, whether they have papers or not," said Bass. "We are a city of immigrants, and this impacts hundreds of thousands of Angelenos."

About 45 people were arrested in Friday's sting operations, according to an HSI official.

“Today, ICE officers and agents alongside partner law enforcement agencies, executed four ​federal search warrants at three location in central Los Angeles. Approximately 44 people were administratively arrested ​​and one arrest for obstruction. The investigation remains ongoing, updates will follow as appropriate," said HSI spokesperson, Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationDowntown LADowntown Los Angeles
