SEIU president injured and detained during ICE operations in downtown LA, mayor says

The Service Employees International Union California (SEIU) issued a statement Friday that the labor union's president, David Huerta, was detained during the ICE raids across Los Angeles.

The labor union is calling for the release of Huerta, who they say was injured during the federal agency's operations.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Mayor Karen Bass confirmed to NBC4 that the labor union president was under ICE detention and he was also pepper-sprayed.

"He is doing ok physically, but I know what really impacted him the most was the emotional trauma of watching parents and kids being separated," said Bass. "He's going into ICE custody and we hope to get him out very soon."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to Bass, it is unclear why Huerta is being detained.

“We are proud of President Huerta’s righteous participation as a community observer, in keeping with his long history of advocating for immigrant workers and with the highest values of our movement: standing up to injustice, regardless of personal risk or the power of those perpetrating it," wrote SEIU in a statement.

Bass says she’s working on coordinating a meeting on Monday with groups that work with the immigration population to discuss plans for these kinds of situations moving forward.

"My message to them is that we are going to fight for all Angelenos regardless of when they got here, whether they have papers or not," said Bass. "We are a city of immigrants, and this impacts hundreds of thousands of Angelenos."

About 45 people were arrested in Friday's sting operations, according to an HSI official.

“Today, ICE officers and agents alongside partner law enforcement agencies, executed four ​federal search warrants at three location in central Los Angeles. Approximately 44 people were administratively arrested ​​and one arrest for obstruction. The investigation remains ongoing, updates will follow as appropriate," said HSI spokesperson, Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe.