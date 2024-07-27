Heavy traffic from LA to Las Vegas after semi-truck fire shuts down northbound 15 Freeway near Baker

A major freeway connecting greater Los Angeles to Las Vegas remains closed Saturday following a battery truck fire on the 15 Freeway near Baker, Caltrans said.

The California Highway Patrol has alternated access to the 15 Freeway on the southbound lanes of the road while crews continue efforts to remove a semi-truck from the northbound lanes. The northbound lanes have been shut down since Friday afternoon after a trailer carrying lithium-ion batteries overturned,

That trailer spilled hazardous batteries onto the freeway lanes as well as an oil leak. It then caught on fire, officials said. According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the incident happened on the northbound lanes at mile marker 113 between Baker and Barstow.

Morning Update: Baker Incident



The northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway near Baker remained closed overnight. To manage traffic, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) alternated the north and southbound flow on the southbound lanes. Multiple attempts were made to move the container… — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 27, 2024

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The incident shut down both lanes of the freeway but the southbound lanes have since reopened.

Crews have attempted to move the trailer with an excavator and a dozer but due to the container’s weight, efforts have so far been unsuccessful, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

In addition to trying to remove the trailer, officials have air quality concerns due to the hazardous materials and chemicals involved in the crash. The fire department, CHP and Caltrans are all monitoring the air quality and hazmat situation.

It is unclear when the northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway will be reopened.