Serial Rapist Attacking Victims in Coachella Valley Arrested

A news conference will be held at 10 a.m. PST.

By Heather Navarro

A suspected serial rapist who has attacked at least six victims in the Coachella Valley and other areas has been arrested, Inland Empire officials announced Friday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department along with Indio police and District Attorney Mike Hestrin were set to reveal details of the case at a morning news conference Friday.

The identity of the accused was not released in a statement, but officials said the suspected attacker would be charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

Authorities would be asking for the public's help in identifying more potential victims as they worked with law enforcement in other areas.

