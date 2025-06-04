‘Seriously under attack.' Public health leaders sound the alarm on budget crisis

Leaders in public health say they are dealing with a crisis as they search for solutions after losing millions of dollars in federal funding for HIV prevention, testing, and treatment.

Los Angeles County has already lost about $30 million in HIV prevention funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Rob Lester, Senior Director of Public Programs for the Men's Health Foundation. He also added that his organization lost about $2 million.

“In 30 years, I’ve never seen this,” Lester said. “There are times when we have less progress or progress goes less quickly, but I’ve never seen us take this level of steps backwards.”

He said the cuts will mostly impact people of color, youth, women, and the LGBTQ+ community. The funding cuts have already led to layoffs, and Lester says it will also impact his work's youth program, access to medication that prevents HIV, AND testing and treatment.

“The federal prevention funding that we get allows us to provide free testing to the uninsured; without that funding, there’s not a revenue source to pay for that testing,” Lester said.

Carlos Vega-Matos, Chief Operating Officer for the Men's Health Foundation, said they will do everything they can to continue to provide free or low-cost testing for the uninsured. But he said it will be difficult.

“We’re going to do the best we can, but we also are a business. We have to make sure that we have the funds to pay for the services we provide,” Vega-Matos said.

Leaders fear the cuts at the federal level may continue, so they are having to rely on more donations while urging state leaders to provide more funding. Vega-Matos worries about what will happen if funding doesn’t return.

“There are going to be a lot of undiagnosed HIV and STDs across the nation, but in particular, LA County,” he said. “HIV prevention, care, and treatment is seriously under attack.”

“We’ve spent 40 years building the public health infrastructure to fight HIV," Lester said. "With these cuts, we are taking a step backwards. More people will become infected, more people will die and more people will be living with a disease they don’t have to live with. We are so close, we’ve made so much progress. We’ve made so many interventions now that we didn’t use to have, and for the federal government to come in and take away that funding right now is unwise and it’s cruel.”