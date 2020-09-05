LA Metro

Service Restored on Metro's A and E Lines

By City News Service

Blue Expo Closure Maps
Metro

Metro officials said power lines were repaired early Saturday and normal Saturday service resumed after a power outage near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station in downtown Los Angeles impacted service late Friday on Metro's A and E lines.

The power loss occurred about 7:15 p.m. and repair crews were sent to the scene to assess the damage and determine what repairs were needed for the overhead power lines, according to Dave Sotero, Metro's communications manager.

Service was restored at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sotero said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LA MetroMetro
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us