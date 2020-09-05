Service Restored on Metro's A and E Lines

Metro officials said power lines were repaired early Saturday and normal Saturday service resumed after a power outage near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station in downtown Los Angeles impacted service late Friday on Metro's A and E lines.

The power loss occurred about 7:15 p.m. and repair crews were sent to the scene to assess the damage and determine what repairs were needed for the overhead power lines, according to Dave Sotero, Metro's communications manager.

Service was restored at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sotero said.