Seventh Case of Omicron Variant Confirmed in LA County

The seventh confirmed case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was reported Saturday in Los Angeles County.

The fully vaccinated patient recently traveled somewhere in the U.S., had mild symptoms and is self-isolating, county health officials said.

“Public Health has identified close contacts in Los Angeles County, some of whom have tested negative, and others are awaiting test results,” officials said.

“Additionally, close contacts have been identified outside of the county that are being tested.”

The Omicron cases underscore the critical need for safety measures while traveling, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

“All indications are that among those fully vaccinated, illness severity if infected with Omicron is mild, reminding us that all eligible residents need to urgently get vaccinated or boosted,” she said.

“The vaccines are likely to provide much needed protection against serious illness caused by Omicron and are already known to provide protection against infection and disease associated with the Delta variant that continues to dominate across the County.”