Several Businesses Burning in Downey

Firefighters from the Downey Fire Department were battling a blaze that tore through several businesses in a strip mall Thursday morning.

The call came through around 5:45 a.m. Nearly an hour later at 6:30 a.m., fire was visible pouring out of one business -- a local restaurant -- and onto the roof.

Firefighters could also be seen on the roof of the building in the 8000 block of Firestone Boulevard, trying to beat back the flames.

No information about the cause of the fire has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.