Several Families Displaced Due to Apartment Complex Fire in Montebello

A fire at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon in Montebello left eight units badly damaged and several families displaced, authorities said.

Eight units were damaged due to the fire in the 1300 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to a public information officer for the Montebello Fire Department.

Local fire crews, which received support from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, were able to get control and quell the flames in the densely packed residential building around 4:10 p.m.

Surrounding buildings were evacuated and residents were on the street waiting to be let back into their undamaged buildings.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The American Red Cross was at the scene to help provide shelter for families that had been displaced, with the damaged building red-tagged.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.