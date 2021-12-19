Pasadena

Several Hundred Gallons of Gasoline Spill in Pasadena

By Staff Reports

Several hundred gallons of gasoline spilled in Pasadena Sunday afternoon, the San Marino Police Department said in a statement. 

The gasoline spilled into the Alhambra wash and traveled towards San Marino. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

As a result of the spill, the smell of gasoline is coming from the west side of San Marino. 

The San Marino Fire and Police departments are aware of the situation and are asking residents to stay inside with all doors and windows closed.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

COVID-19 1 hour ago

Pasadena Police Investigating Antisemitic Fliers Related To COVID-19

USC Basketball 3 hours ago

USC's Basketball Game Against Oklahoma State Canceled Due To COVID Issues

If anybody is experiencing severe illness, they are urged to call 9-1-1. 

The duration of this incident is expected to last approximately 6 hours.

This article tagged under:

PasadenaSan MarinoGasoline
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us