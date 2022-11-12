Several Injured After Car Reportedly Drives Into Carnival in South Central

Several people were injured after a vehicle drove through a South Central carnival Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

About six people between the ages of 15 and 40 years old reportedly suffered injuries to their legs and were transported to a hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. on E. King Boulevard and S. Trinity Street in the historic South Central area.

LAPD says they attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver of a white SUV drove through the carnival.

A vehicle was found about three blocks away from the scene matching the description of the vehicle involved in the crash, LAPD said.

A person that matches the description of the driver in the crash is in custody, according to LAPD.

No further details were immediately available.