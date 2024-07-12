VAN NUYS

Several injured after passenger van crashes in Van Nuys 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

At least five people have been injured after a 10-passenger transport van crashed in the Van Nuys area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Firefighters responded to the crash that was reported at around 8:30 a.m. near the 14000 block of W. Sherman Way. 

The patients were transported in stable condition with minor injuries. 

No further details were immediately available.

