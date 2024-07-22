Series of street takeovers in South LA area leave behind a chaotic scene

Several different street takeovers in South Los Angeles left behind chaos including a fiery crash and looting on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to the incidents.

Manchester Square in South LA reportedly had over 300 spectators watching as a car was even set on fire before LAPD dispersed the crowd.

More damage occurred at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Avalon Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, where people broke into the Wingstop on the corner, stealing cash and chicken.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The LAFD responded to a car fire as well as a fire hydrant that was busted at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Western Avenue.

Nearby, a shooting also occurred. No victims have been reported yet.

In another part of South LA further down Century Boulevard at the intersection of Hoover Street, the LAPD broke up another street takeover that involved over 100 cars. A nearby taco stand lost some of its supplies as people scrambled to watch the spectacle.

The LASD’s Compton Station confirmed another street takeover at around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Greenleaf Boulevard and South Santa Fe Avenue in Compton. Officers responded to a report of gunfire.

According to the LASD, the crowd dispersed once units arrived at the scene. No shooting victims were found.

Also in Compton at the intersection of Rosecrans and Central Avenues, another takeover occurred despite box spots being placed on the road to prevent people from spinning out.

CHP officers responded to this takeover, including one of their air units, followed one of the cars involved in the takeover.

The people in the car ditched the vehicle and took off running, but one of the CHP units following them lost control and crashing into a center median. However, no one was injured.