Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for the Inland Empire

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Inland Empire Sunday evening.

The thunderstorm was stationary over Perris at 4:22 p.m., 8 miles northeast of Lake Elsinore, according to NBC4 Meteorologist Stephanie Olmo.

Quarter-sized hail and 60 MPH wind gusts are expected.

Locations impacted include

