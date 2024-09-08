Inland Empire

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for the Inland Empire

The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

By Missael Soto

11-20-2019 Inland Empire Rain

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Inland Empire Sunday evening.

The thunderstorm was stationary over Perris at 4:22 p.m., 8 miles northeast of Lake Elsinore, according to NBC4 Meteorologist Stephanie Olmo.

Quarter-sized hail and 60 MPH wind gusts are expected.

Locations impacted include

  • Moreno Valley
  • Perris
  • Sun City
  • March AFB
  • Menifee
  • Homeland
  • Lakeview
  • Nuevo
  • Romoland
  • Lake Perris Recreation Area
  • Winchester
  • Quail Valley

Inland Empire
