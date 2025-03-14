Sewage spill forces beach closures in Long Beach

A sewage spill temporarily has closed all open coastal swimming areas in Long Beach.

The spill started in Rowland Heights when a main sewer line overflowed because of grease accumulation.

The spill involves 10,500 gallons of sewage, which will likely contaminate the ocean water in Long beach through the San Gabriel River.

“Water from the San Gabriel River connects to the Pacific Ocean in Long Beach, which means pollution anywhere upriver can affect the coastal waters and other waterways in the city,” city officials said in a news release.

Water quality is being monitored by the Long Beach Health Department’s Recreational Water Quality health inspection team.

State law requires for beaches to close when a sewage spill occurs until water quality aligns with state requirements.