Long Beach

Sewage spill forces beach closures in Long Beach

The spill originated in Rowland Heights 

By Benjamin Gamson

The sewage spill started in Rowland Heights when a main sewer line overflowed because of grease accumulation.

A sewage spill temporarily has closed all open coastal swimming areas in Long Beach.

The spill started in Rowland Heights when a main sewer line overflowed because of grease accumulation. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The spill involves 10,500 gallons of sewage, which will likely contaminate the ocean water in Long beach through the San Gabriel River.

“Water from the San Gabriel River connects to the Pacific Ocean in Long Beach, which means pollution anywhere upriver can affect the coastal waters and other waterways in the city,” city officials said in a news release. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

San Bernardino Jan 28

Sewage pipe burst seeps into San Bernardino family's home

Health Nov 26, 2024

Foul odors from Tijuana sewage flows prompt air quality advisory in the South Bay

Water quality is being monitored by the Long Beach Health Department’s Recreational Water Quality health inspection team. 

State law requires for beaches to close when a sewage spill occurs until water quality aligns with state requirements.

This article tagged under:

Long BeachRowland Heights
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us