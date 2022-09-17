Sewage Spill Prompts Beach Closure South of Torrance

A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remained closed Saturday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill.

Los Angeles County Public Health first announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Sept. 7.

Samples taken Friday still showed bacteria levels exceed state standards, officials said. Sampling is done daily and the closure will remain in effect until two consecutive tests indicate bacterial levels meet health standards.

The beach is just south of Torrance and north of Palos Verdes.

Ocean Water Use Warnings of bacteria levels exceeding health standards have been issued for Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach, Near Tower 18 Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach and Mother*s Beach in Marina Del Rey, officials said.