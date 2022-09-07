5,000-Gallon Sewage Spill Closes RAT Beach South of Torrance

A stretch of beach in Los Angeles' South Bay was closed Wednesday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill.

RAT Beach (Right After Torrance/Redondo) at Malaga Creek, located just south of Torrance and north of Palos Verdes Estates, was closed Wednesday morning. Lifeguards walked the beach to let people known about the closure and spill.

Crews in a Baywatch boat alerted people in the water.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said 5,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the creek Tuesday night. The source of the spill was not immediately identified.

The closure will remain in effect until bacteria levels meet health standards, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said.