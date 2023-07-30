Sewage spills near Bridge in Newport Beach, people told to stay out

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported Sunday that the water around the Aloha Drive Bridge in Newport Beach is off limits to water sports enthusiasts following a sewage spill.

The closure is the result of a 140-gallon spill caused by a break in a main sewer line, health officials said.

“The affected ocean water area will remain closed to ocean water-contact sports for a minimum of three days and until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards,'' health officials said.

The bridge is between Bayside Drive and Linda Isle.

Information about Orange County ocean, bay or harbor closures is available at 714-433-6400 or at ocbeachinfo.com. Sewage spills can be reported to 714-433-6419.