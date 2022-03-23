Southern California

Sex Offender Charged With Indecent Exposure in Newport Beach

By City News Service

A registered sex offender convicted of exposing himself in the children's section of a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Huntington Beach in 2016 was charged Wednesday with exposing himself again in Newport Beach this week.

Bradley Meenahan was charged with indecent exposure with a prior conviction, a transient failing to register annually with authorities, both felonies, and misdemeanor counts of lewd conduct in a public place and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Meenahan is accused of exposing himself to three victims in Newport Beach on Monday, according to the criminal complaint. A Newport Beach police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for details.

Meenahan was sentenced in October of 2016 to two years in prison for exposing himself at the bookstore at the Bella Terra shopping center in Huntington Beach on Feb. 23, 2016.

