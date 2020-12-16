UCLA

Man Accused of Being Sexual Predator in 23 Attacks Near UCLA is Arrested

"This case involved a sexual predator who has been active since October 23rd, 2020, and committed a reported 23 misdemeanor sexual batteries in the West LA area,'' an LAPD statement alleges.

By City News Service

LAPD

A man in custody for alleged sexual battery is suspected in nearly two dozen such crimes in the area of UCLA and Westwood Plaza since October, police said Wednesday.

Derrick Kim, 32, was arrested on Tuesday and is being held in lieu of $575,000 bail, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

A rare celestial event is just days away. David Biggar explains what's behind the Christmas Star.

"This case involved a sexual predator who has been active since October 23rd, 2020, and committed a reported 23 misdemeanor sexual batteries in the West LA area,'' an LAPD statement alleges. "In almost all of the reported crimes, the suspect approached lone females from behind, fondled their breasts or buttocks and quickly fled from the scene. The suspect typically wore a hooded sweatshirt and a surgical type mask which concealed his face.''

The investigation conducted by the LAPD and the UCLA Police Department led to the identification of Kim as a possible suspect, and undercover LAPD detectives began a surveillance operation.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Cruise Reportedly Recorded Berating Film Crew for Breaking COVID Rules on Set

At-Home Holidays 2 hours ago

LA Conservancy Takes Us Back to Vintage Holidays of the Past

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Second Stimulus Checks Could Be Less Than $1,200 Per Person. Here's What We Know

"While gathering information as to Mr. Kim's movements, they observed him attack a 50-year-old female transient by groping her breasts,'' police alleged. "Mr. Kim was immediately taken into custody without incident.''

Detectives believe there are other victims of similar attacks, and they urged people to call the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6910; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

UCLA
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us